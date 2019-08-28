Strobel Road construction delayed until next week

The Strobel Road construction project scheduled to begin tomorrow has been delayed until next week, according to First Selectman Vicki Tesoro.

In a recorded message to residents, Tesoro said the work would begin September 3 at 7 a.m. Strobel Road willbe closed from Gray Rock Road to Booth Hill Road Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be allowed through at all times, Tesoro said.

For other traffic, there will be a detour in effect. The full text of the recorded message follows:

“This is First Selectman Vicki Tesoro with important information about the Strobel Road construction project.

This project was scheduled to begin this Thursday, August 29th. As that is the first day of school, I have delayed the start of the project to next Tuesday, September 3rd at 7AM. You may see some minor construction activity over the next 2 days, but there will be no road closures or detours until next Tuesday.

Beginning on September 3rd, the contractor will close lower Strobel Road from Gray Rock Road to Booth Hill Road, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM until further notice.

The roadway will be open to traffic Monday through Friday after 4:30PM and on the weekends. During the time of construction, emergency vehicles and school buses will be allowed through at all times. School buses will pick up and drop off students at their respective bus stops.

A detour for this area for all vehicular traffic, other than emergency vehicles and school buses, will be in effect from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday. The detour is as follows: Booth Hill Road to Pilgrim Lane to Beacon Hill Road to Stoneleigh Road to Gray Rock Road to Strobel Road and the reverse. For residents travelling North on Pinewood Trail, the detour will start at Bear Den Road to Hemlock Trail. The detour map is posted on the Town website.

Detour signs will be posted to assist drivers in this area. Please visit the Town and the Board of Education websites for additional information and updates about this project.”