Stormy Daniels and Avenatti meet again, as adversaries TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press Jan. 27, 2022 Updated: Jan. 27, 2022 11:51 a.m.
1 of3 Michael Avenatti, center, arrives to Federal court in Manhattan, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in New York. Avenatti, the once high-profile California attorney who regularly taunted then-President Donald Trump, was introduced to prospective jurors who will decide whether he cheated porn star Stormy Daniels out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — Stormy Daniels took her star turn on the witness stand Thursday at California lawyer Michael Avenatti’s trial, telling a jury Avenatti “stole from me and lied to me.”
Her testimony was a highly anticipated moment at the trial of a man who parlayed his representation of Daniels in her legal battles against then-President Donald Trump in 2018 into a high-profile role as a Trump adversary.
