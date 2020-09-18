Storms in Oregon cause thousands to lose power

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Several thousand people were without power early Friday as thunderstorms moved through the area

KOIN reports that asbout 5,000 had no power in Linn County at about 4:30 a.m.

Most of the outages are around Lebanon and Albany, but there is a number in Corvallis and Monmouth as well. There is no word on when power is expected to be restored.

The rain was expected to help douse deadly wildfires that have burned throughout the state. Due to the heavy rainfall, state officials are temporarily suspending recovery work in the area of one of Oregon’s largest fires east of Eugene Thursday night into Friday.

Officials are urging residents who have not evacuated to do so now or to remain in their homes during the storm.

Gabriela Goldfarb, Environmental Public Health Section manager at the Oregon Health Authority, said smoke will clear up for most Oregonians between Friday and Saturday. The exception is eastern Oregon, which will likely to continue to have lingering smoke but is predicted to decrease to less harmful levels.