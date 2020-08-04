Storm slams Trumbull

UPDATE 8:04p.m. — First Selectman Vicki Tesoro is warning residents to remain in their homes if at all possible. Although the store has passed, some trees and wires, weakened by the storm, could still come down.

Dozens of roads are closed throughout town, and Public Works crews are working to clear trees and open roads so power restoration can begin.

U.I. is reporting 9,630 of 14,201 customers in town are without power, more than 67 percent. Many of those without power will not have it back until tomorrow morning at the earliest.

The transfer station, town pools and school camp will be closed tomorrow. Also, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the town shelters are not open. Residents in need of shelter should call 211 or try to shelter with friends and family.

UPDATE 4:47 p.m. — UI is now reporting 7,108 of 14,201 Trumbull customers without power. That is just over half. The worst hit appears to be the Tashua Knolls area, which lost power just before 2 p.m. and is unlikely to get it back before 10pm.

ORIGINAL STORY — Tropical Storm Isaias has knocked down trees and power lines all around Trumbull. As of 4:20 p.m., Strong winds are expected to continue until around 7 p.m.

UI is reporting 6,479 Trumbull customers are without power from 95 separate incidents. That is more than 45 percent of town.

There also are numerous reports of trees down across roads and into houses, including Broadway Road and Edison Road.

Story will be updated.