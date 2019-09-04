Stop & Shop offering walk-in flu vaccines

Marylin Schectman, of Stamford, can't bear to look as Jo Anne Fortmann prepares to adminster a flu shot at the Stop & Shop Pharmacy on Bedford St. /Staff photo Marylin Schectman, of Stamford, can't bear to look as Jo Anne Fortmann prepares to adminster a flu shot at the Stop & Shop Pharmacy on Bedford St. /Staff photo Photo: Kathleen O'Rourke / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Kathleen O'Rourke / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Stop & Shop offering walk-in flu vaccines 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Those seeking an early flu vaccination can get one at Stop & Shop. Flu season usually begins in the fall.

Vaccines are in stock and avaiable on a walk-in basis at any location that has a pharmacy. Several types of vaccines are available, including the quadrivalent vaccine, which is designed to prevent four different flu viruses, and two vaccines specifically designed for people 65 and older.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone age six months and up receive the flu vaccination every flu season, ideally by the end of October. In particular, people who are at higher risk of developing complications from the flu, such as seniors, pregnant women, children, and people with compromised immune systems, should receive the vaccination.

It takes about two weeks for the antibodies that protect against the flu to develop, so customers are encouraged to get the flu vaccine sooner rather than later. For best results, customers should receive the vaccine before the first flu cases begin to appear and spread.

The flu vaccine is considered a preventative health service under most insurance plans and the cost is typically fully covered by insurance. For customers without insurance, the vaccine costs $42 for the quadrivalent and $80 for the senior versions. Stop & Shop pharmacies also offer immunizations against shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, and meningitis, among others.