Shoppers 60 and older will have 90 minutes of exclusive shopping each day begining March 19.

Stop & Shop cuts store hours, establishes 60+ shopping time

Grocery chain Stop & Shop has altered the hours of operation at its stores, and established 90 minutes each day for customers age 60 and older.

According to a company statement, the stores will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning immediately. This change will allow store associates more time to unload deliveries and stock shelves, the company announced.

Beginning March 19, stores will open from 6 a.m. to 7:30 only for customers over age 60. Health officials have said those over 60 are the most vulnerable to coronavirus. The change will allow those in this age range to shop in a less crowded environment and better enable social distancing.

The store will not be checking IDs, but is asking customers to observe the honor system during restricted shopping hours.

“Do the right thing for our older neighbors,” the statement read.