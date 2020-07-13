Still time to order flock of flamingos

Trumbull Community Women has been placing a flock of flamingos on lawns with all proceeds going to the Trumbull Food Pantry. Dates are still available for July and August.

Trumbull Community Women has been placing a flock of flamingos on lawns for a $25 donation, the proceeds of which will be entirely donated to the Trumbull Food Pantry.

There are still open slots available for the last week of July and the second half of August, with the last flamingo placement on Monday, Aug. 31.

With the idea of having fun while making a contribution, the flamingos can be placed on your own lawn or the lawn of a friend, neighbor or family member in Trumbull. The flamingos will be accompanied by a sign showing support for the food pantry.

The minimum donation is $25 although larger amounts are appreciated.

Visit trumbullcommunitywomen.org for details on how to request the service and make the donation.