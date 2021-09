WEST BATH, Maine (AP) — A West Bath man has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after his 4-year-old stepson fired an unsecured gun into an adjacent apartment, authories said.

According to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, the man allegedly took the pistol out of a closet on Thursday, set it down a dresser and left to retrieve his holster and belt, the Portland Press Herald reported.