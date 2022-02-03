States seek to protect election workers amid growing threats LISA RATHKE and CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY, Associated Press Feb. 3, 2022 Updated: Feb. 3, 2022 10:13 a.m.
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Lawmakers in a handful of states are seeking greater protections for election officials amid growing concerns for their safety after they were targeted by threats of violence following the 2020 presidential election.
Widespread threats against those who oversee elections, from secretaries of state to county clerks and even poll workers, soared after former President Donald Trump and his allies spread false claims about the outcome of the presidential election. “Corrupt secretaries will all hang when the stolen election is revealed” is just one example of the vitriol that has come from social media, emails and phone messages.
