State upgrades virus surveillance system, no weekend updates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will not provide updated COVID-19 case data on Saturday and Sunday as the state upgrades its national electronic disease surveillance system, officials said.

The Tennessee Department of Health announced the upgrade in a news release late Friday.

Tennessee usually updates the number of coronavirus-related cases, deaths and other data on the department's website on a daily basis. The upgrade will require the system to be out of service for two days, but that will not affect test result notification for patients, the health department said.

There may be a slight delay of less than 24 hours in case investigation and contact tracing efforts of newly identified cases, officials said.

Counties can still report their own data. Shelby County, the state's largest by population, reported 284 additional COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Saturday. More than 37,700 cases and a total of 573 deaths have been reported in the county that includes Memphis.

Statewide, more than 259,000 cases and a total of 3,341 deaths had been reported as of Friday.