State senator to resign to join congressman's office

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state senator has announced plans to resign his seat to join the office of a fellow Democratic congressman representing northeastern Pennsylvania.

State Sen. John Blake is to begin his new role in the office of U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., on March 8. A joint announcement said Blake is to work on economic development initiatives in the commonwealth's 8th congressional district, which includes portions of Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, and Wayne counties.