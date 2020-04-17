State's first rapid coronavirus testing center opens

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's first rapid COVID-19 testing center opened Friday in New Haven.

The drive-up center, located in the parking lot of the former Gateway Community College campus at Long Wharf, will provide testing by appointment in a partnership with CVS Health.

Patients must register online to schedule a time slot for the free test created by Abbott Laboratories.

When patients arrive, they will be put in testing lanes. They are required to remain in their vehicles and someone will check their registration and guide them through the swab testing.

Gov. Ned Lamont said test results will be available in about 30 minutes. Officials hope to conduct about 750 tests each day at the site.

“Not only will this new testing site significantly increase the number of people being tested, but the speed at which we can get results will aid in our effort to prevent further spread of this disease," Lamont said.

As of Thursday, there were 1,926 people hospitalized in Connecticut with COVID-19, an increase of 18 from Wednesday, while 971 people have died from COVID-related causes, an increase of 103 from Wednesday.

More than 53,000 residents had been tested for the virus.

For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.