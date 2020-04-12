State reports 7 more people in Iowa die of coronavirus

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday reported another seven people have died from the new coronavirus and an additional 77 people tested positive for the virus.

Six of the deaths were in Linn County and one was in Washington County.

Officials said the cases reported Sunday didn't reflect a full 24-hour period because the agency is moving to a new reporting time frame.

Overall, Iowa has had 1,587 positive cases and 41 deaths.