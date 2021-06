WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — State authorities are investigating the death of a motorcycle rider killed in a traffic accident after a New Jersey police officer tried to stop him last week.

The New Jersey attorney general's office reports that a Woodbridge Township officer tried to stop the rider shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of Route 1. Authorities said the motorcycle rider continued north and was struck by a truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later.