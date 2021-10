WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police on Friday released the names of three young men who died in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in West Warwick earlier this week.

They were identified as Brandon Verrocchio, 23, of West Greenwich, who was driving; and his passengers, Gianni Guerrieri, 22 of West Greenwich; and Alex Banner, 21, of Exeter.