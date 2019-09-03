State police: No traffic fatalities this Labor Day weekend

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire state police say the Labor Day holiday weekend was free of traffic fatalities.

Police say it was a "relatively quiet holiday."

High-visibility highway safety patrols were part of a national mobilization campaign funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as part of a "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.

The campaign ran from Aug. 14 through Sept. 2.