CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (AP) — The name of a small island in Canandaigua Lake in western New York has been changed because the former name contained a derogatory word.

The U.S. Board on Geographic Names approved changing the name of Squaw Island to Skenoh Island last week, the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported. The island, which is less than a quarter of an acre, is the smallest state park in New York, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation's website.