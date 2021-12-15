State expected to approve funding for Trumbull mall, Make-A-Wish

TRUMBULL — The state bond commission is expected to approve roughly $1.2 million in funding for two major projects in town — one involving the headquarters of the local Make-A-Wish Foundation and one involving the Westfield Trumbull Mall.
This week, state Sen. Marilyn Moore, D-Bridgeport, chair of the Bonding Committee, announced the funding, part of a bond agenda set to be approved on Tuesday. Under the agenda, the town will also receive $200,000 to do a study on the mall, and to try and reinvent the property.