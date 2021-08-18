State education board's vote means school mask mandates

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's education council has voted to reject any district's back-to-school plans that don’t include mask mandates, essentially requiring face coverings for all K-12 students this fall, despite being told by a state Education Department lawyer that it did not have the authority to do so.
After the Rhode Island Council on Elementary and Secondary Education made its unanimous decision during a meeting Tuesday night, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said she will follow the directive, WPRI-TV reported.