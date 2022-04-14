State board wants more oversight of West Haven's finances

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Members of a state oversight board decided Thursday they need greater control over the finances of West Haven, Connecticut. The city has been under the microscope after a former state representative and others were accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds awarded to the municipality.
The Municipal Accountability Review Board voted to recommend that West Haven, which is currently under a level of state oversight known as Tier III, be upgraded to Tier IV. That means the state board would have additional management tools, including the ability to hire a financial manager for the city.