State audit critical of indicted Alabama prosecutor

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama prosecutor set for trial on ethics charges next month repeatedly failed to handle office finances properly and should have to repay money, a state audit found.
Suspended Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes did not have procedures for handling cash or credit card transactions and failed to ensure money was being spent only for proper, law enforcement-related needs, according to a report by the Examiners of Public Accounts that cited failures in seven areas.