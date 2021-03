BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Appeals Court, citing improper conduct by the prosecution, has granted a new trial to a man convicted of killing another man in an unprovoked attack in a Quincy bar.

Paul Fahey was convicted of second-degree murder in 2017 for allegedly punching and stomping on the head of Keith Boudreau in the now-closed Home Ice Sports Bar in March 2015. Boudreau, 42, died days later at the hospital.