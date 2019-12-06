State agency selects Vineyard Wind for offshore wind bid

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has announced the largest purchase of renewable energy in the state's history.

Vineyard Wind was selected to provide 14% of the states electricity, 804 megawatts, via offshore wind power, according to the agency.

The Park City Wind project is expected to be operational in 2025, the Day reported.

"Today's announcement takes Connecticut one step closer to being the epicenter of the new offshore wind industry, with thriving ports in both Bridgeport and New London," Vineyard Wind CEO Lars Pedersen said.

The company estimates the project will create 2,800 jobs across the state.

This project “sets up Connecticut as a regional leader in the creation of a thriving industry that will bring tangible benefits for our state and the entire region,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

The company wants to use Barnum Landing at Bridgeport Harbor as a manufacturing and staging facility.