State: Tax credits help secure $50 million mill upgrade

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's economic development office says $50 million in planned upgrades at a Hood Container paper mill in West Feliciana Parish will support an estimated 75 construction jobs and ensure continued employment for more than 300 people.

A news release from Louisiana Economic Development says Hood Container acquired the former Crown Zellerbach and Tembec mill in 2015, after it emerged from federal bankruptcy protection filed by an interim owner.

The state says it offered a $200,000 state modernization tax credit to secure the upgrade project announced in Thursday's press release.

“Since acquiring this legacy paper mill in West Feliciana Parish, Hood Container has consistently upgraded the quality of its equipment and the efficiency of its manufacturing process,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “Those investments are also an important investment in people, with Hood Container now reaching the highest employment at the plant since it was closed by an international company more than a decade ago. This represents another important win for our economy in rural Louisiana.”