State Rep. Devlin, women legislators work together to protect our seniors in nursing homes

State Rep. Laura Devlin (R-134) stood with her legislative colleagues in the bipartisan women's caucus in front of the State Capitol with Governor Lamont at a press conference to discuss their work and findings on how COVID-19 has impacted nursing homes residents, their families and the nursing home front line healthcare workers across the state and to announce their recommendations.

The bi-partisan group of female lawmakers are keen on making sure all necessary steps are taken to prevent future outbreaks of COVID-19 or other viruses.

"Our most vulnerable citizens need assurances that where ever they cared for, they will be safe. We can never permit the terrible spread of this deadly virus to jeopardize the health and well-being of our state seniors" said Rep. Devlin. "Proper protocols at these facilities must be put into place as soon as possible."

The legislators unveiled steps that should be analyzed:

Testing protocols for employees as well as residence on an appropriately regular basis.

Ensure appropriate and adequate PPE supply going forward.

Evaluate the best manner to institute non-contact visitation policies so as to help all with social and mental health issues.

Ensure that our infection control policies are effective, and that the ongoing education is in place to ensure that these policies are followed in a just did as dictated by the clinical situation.

Accounting evaluations to assure that extra money from federal and state resources intended for COVID-related policies are appropriately used.

Ensure that there is an appropriate supply of trained caregivers should a second surge occur.

Recently, Governor Lamont ordered an outside review of how the COVID-19 pandemic has been handled in nursing homes and assisted living facilities with more than 2,800 of the COVID-19 deaths happening at these facilities.