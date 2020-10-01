State Rep. David Rutigliano receives endorsement of the Connecticut Realtors

The Connecticut Realtors recently voted to endorse incumbent State Rep. David Rutigliano, a Republican, for re-election to the State House of Representatives from the 123rd District in Trumbull.

The Connecticut Realtors, which represents 17,000 members, is the state’s largest trade association whose members are involved in all aspects of real estate in Connecticut, an announcement about the endorsement said. The Connecticut Realtors carefully evaluates candidates in determining who may best ensure there is a positive environment for living in or transferring property in Connecticut, it said. The Connecticut Realtors believe real estate is essential to economic recovery and stability in the state and nation, and helps build communities.

“I am honored to receive this important endorsement of the Connecticut Realtors,” said Rep. Rutigliano. “A healthy real estate market is essential to economic recovery and growth. I am proud of my work in creating and supporting public policies that encourage a positive business climate, and opportunity for all, I look forward to continuing to work hard for the residents of Trumbull,” he said.