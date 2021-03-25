State: Illegally dumped radioactive fracking waste will stay

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A state agency has chosen to leave millions of pounds of illegally dumped, radioactive fracking waste in an Eastern Oregon landfill.
The Oregon Department of Energy’s decision on Wednesday comes just over a year after it issued a notice of violation to Chemical Waste Management, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. The company operates Oregon’s only hazardous waste landfill, outside the Columbia River town of Arlington. An investigation found CWM had dumped 1,284 tons of radioactive waste in the landfill over three years.