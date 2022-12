TRUMBULL — Trumbull Public Schools ranked fourth in the state, according to the State Department of Education 2021 Next Generation Accountability Report Card.

The report, which was made public Dec. 9, measures districts and schools in 12 categories, including achievement, chronic absenteeism, high school graduation, physical fitness and the arts. The towns ranking ahead of Trumbull were, in order, Wilton, Essex and Darien.

The announcement bodes well for Trumbull schools, and the students' ability to bounce back in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Trumbull Superintendent of Schools Martin J. Semmel.

"These results indicate what we always knew — that Trumbull has highly effective educators and when we collaborate with families to focus on high quality instruction and make sure that every child is learning, the results will follow," Semmel said in a statement. "It’s really about a commitment to excellence and good teaching."

The report aims to evaluate the ways in which districts and schools are preparing their students for success in college, careers, and life. Performance on each indicator is measured against a target, and student group performance receives additional weight in the system.

Not only did Trumbull rank fourth in the state, but five of the town's six elementary schools earned Category 1 School of Distinction status based on high growth, high performance or both. According to Trumbull education officials, no other district in the state has as many schools in their district with this rating.

Trumbull's middle schools, Hillcrest and Madison, also ranked high statewide, with Hillcrest ranking sixth and Madison 25th. Trumbull High School ranked 16th in the state.

"We are truly pleased to have earned a place in the top 20 high schools in Connecticut," said Trumbull High School Principal Marc Guarino in the statement. "We have incredibly dedicated staff and these results show that for us, kids come first.