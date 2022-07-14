Stark political divides overshadow gathering of US governors

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Stark political divides among the states on abortion, gun rights and other issues are overshadowing a meeting this week of the nation's governors, who still hope to find common ground in a polarized climate.
The National Governors Association kicks off its summer meeting Thursday, the first time the group has met in-person since 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The session in Maine follows recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings that have deepened the rift between red and blue states, by overturning Roe v. Wade and striking down gun restrictions in New York.