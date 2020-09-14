Stamford man charged with drug possession in Trumbull

TRUMBULL — A suspicious person report led to drug charges for a Stamford man on Saturday, police said.

According to reports, police received a suspicious person complaint shortly after 5 p.m. The caller reported a man with a gas can appeared to be tearing up some sort of fabric near the Old Town Road exit from Route 25, police said.

Officers located the man, later identified as Tre McPherson, 27, of Stamford, who said he was waiting for a friend to come pick him up, police said.

Upon checking his name, police learned he had a warrant for his arrest on violation of probation charges. Police said McPherson was carrying a bundle of heroin that tested positive for the presence of fentanyl and 37 amphetamine pills commonly sold under the brand name Adderall.

McPherson was charged with violating probation, narcotics possession and failure to keep narcotics in their original container.