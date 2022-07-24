St. Vincent’s first in CT with new breast cancer surgery tech
Mitzi Barhost, 66, of Waterford, was the first patient to receive a mastectomy at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport that implemented a product called Magtrace. The product is a liquid that is injected before mastectomies to help determine whether cancer has spread to the lymph nodes.
When Mitzi Barhost first heard she needed a mastectomy of her right breast to treat her breast cancer, it wasn’t the procedure itself that frightened her most.
“I had often heard that the worst thing about surgery was not the surgery itself, but getting lymph nodes removed (after),” said Barhost, 66, of Waterford, who had her mastectomy in May at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport.
