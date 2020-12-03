https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/St-Louis-officer-shot-while-responding-to-15771921.php
St. Louis officer shot while responding to disturbance call
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis police officer was shot in the neck while responding to a report of a disturbance early Thursday, authorities said.
Officers saw a muzzle flash soon after they arrived about 12:20 a.m. and the officer was hit with what appeared to be a “projectile" from a shotgun, police Chief John Hayden told reporters.
The 32-year-old officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Hayden said.
No one was immediately taken into custody following the shooting, which occurred in the city's Near North Riverfront neighborhood.
