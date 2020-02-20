St. Louis Post-Dispatch names Caso president and publisher

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lee Enterprises Inc. announced Thursday that it has named Ian Caso president and publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The newspaper reports that Caso succeeds Ray Farris, who has been promoted to operating vice president and vice president of advertising at Lee, the Post-Dispatch's parent company.

Caso, 48, joined the Post-Dispatch in 2001 as a retail sales manager after four years with the Tribune Co. in Chicago. He was named general manager of the newspaper in 2018. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Dayton.

Lee announced last month it would acquire 31 daily newspapers and other publications from Warren Buffett’s Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway.