St. Louis County detective OK after someone shot at him
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot at a detective.
The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in University City. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the detective was driving back from a homicide scene when someone in a silver Ford Mustang shot at the detective's unmarked vehicle at least three times.
Police say the suspect then drove away.
The detective was not hurt.
