St. Jude Italian Festival coming soon

The annual St. Jude Italian Festival runs August 21 through August 24. There will be games, a 50/50 raffle, and food. For more information call: 203-261-6404, or visit www.stjuderc.com.

The 29th annual St. Jude Italian Festival takes place Wednesday, Aug. 21 through Saturday, Aug. 24 at the church grounds located in Monroe on Route 111 near the intersection of Route 110. Over the years the festival has grown from a two-day carnival to the current four-day festival attracting over 10,000 visitors during the event.

Food selections include sausage and pepper grinders, pork or chicken, pizza fritta (fried dough), fried calamari, mozzarella sticks, poppers, hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders and french fries all cooked fresh to order by parishioners. Also ziti and meatballs, penne a la vodka, chicken or eggplant parmigiana dinners or grinders, broccoli and cavatelli in garlic sauce, and porkette grinders supplied from Jennie’s Restaurant of Monroe.

Dessert options include Italian specialties including plain and chocolate covered cannolis, sfogliatella, tiramisu, pastaciotta, éclairs, chocolate mousse, cheesecake and more.

Carnival rides are provided by Stewart Amusement of Trumbull. Each night is a bracelet night. Ride all rides, all night for $25. Individual ride tickets will also be available for purchase.

There will be DJ entertainment Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and live music Saturday night.

Church tours and St. Jude prayer shrine will be available to all. Free parking and free admission. Hours are 6-10 Wednesday through Friday, and 5-10 Saturday.