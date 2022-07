This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TRUMBULL — St. Joseph High School, 2320 Huntington Turnpike, is hosting a meal-packing event rom 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday.

During the event, about 35 St. Joseph’s student in grades nine through 12 will pack nearly 200 meal packages for clients at the Thomas Merton Center in Bridgeport and for children who use Sterling House Community Center in Stratford.

“These are two incredibly important organizations within the community,” said Jessica Costa, St. Joseph’s director of marketing and enrollment management in a news release. “Sterling House provides multiple opportunities and events to feed those in need throughout the year, and the Merton Center serves an average of 400 meals per day.”

She added that at St. Joseph, community service and service to others was part of the school’s educational foundation.

“We are so proud of the students who will be generously volunteering their time to give back to those in need,” she said.

The school hopes to make this an annual event each summer in addition to the athletic camps and academic programs offered, she said.

Founded in 1962, St Joseph High is a self-governing institution within the Diocese of Bridgeport. It is a co-ed, catholic college preparatory community of more than 800 students.