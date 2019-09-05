St. Joseph has a new president

David J. Klein has been named the new president of St. Joseph High School.

David Klein wasn’t looking for a new job, but the perfect job found him, he said.

Klein, who has been Head of School at Norwich Free Academy, an independent high school serving eight towns, since 2011, recently accepted the position of School President at St. Joseph High School in Trumbull. A former superintendent of the Madison and Old Lyme school districts, Klein said accepting the move to St. Joe’s represented a leap of faith.

“It was the perfect situation,” said Klein, who described himself as a devout Catholic. “A chance to live my faith and be part of an outstanding educational institution, it was the perfect situation.”

Christopher Wilson, chairman of the school’s board, said Klein was the perfect person to honor the school’s traditions and academic and personal standards.

“His extraordinary experience in community engagement, student services, college preparatory education, institutional advancement, financial management, and administration will serve St. Joseph High School well,” Wilson said.

Klein holds a certificate of advanced studies in executive leadership, and a degree from the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina. He also earned masters degrees in secondary education and education administration from Scranton. In addition to his stints in Madison and Old Lyme and at NFA, Klein served as a high school, middle school, and elementary school administrator. The Pennsylvania native began his career as a mathematics teacher at Bishop Hoban High School in Wilkes Barre, Penn.

He said he was looking forward to building on St. Joseph’s legacy.

“The school’s commitment to creating a community where young men and women can grow in faith and build for themselves responsible lives of service and leadership is highly regarded in Connecticut,” he said. “I realize it is the work of many generations, and I look forward to helping steward and deepen this unwavering commitment.”

Klein will begin his tenure at St. Joseph in July of 2020, when he will succeed St. Joseph High School’s current President William Fitzgerald, whose pending retirement has been previously announced.