St. Joseph boys,Trumbull girlslose in FCIACs

The Ludlowe Falcons opened up the game by taking a 15-point lead in the first six minutes and carried that the rest of the way to defeat St. Joseph, 71-60, in the FCIAC quarterfinals on Saturday. “We stressed to get off to a hot start and shoot with confidence and get out running,” Ludlowe coach John Dailey said. “Luckily, that was the start we needed. We knew they would make a run. They get to the rim.” St. Joseph was able to cut the deficit to single digits in the fourth quarter, but the Falcons kept pushing to extend their lead. Rowan Keesser and Ian Bentley were a dominant force at the rim for the Falcons, with Keesser scoring 19 points. Sam Sweeney led the Falcons with a game-high 20 points. St. Joseph’s Jason James scored 19. Paul Fabbri had 14.

Trumbull girls hoop

Trumbull lost to Ridgefield, 41-38, in the FCIAC girls tournament semifinals on Tuesday. Sarah Stolze led coach Steve Tobitsch’s third-seeded Eagles with 14 points. Cassi Barbato scored 11 and Emi Roberto had 9. Cari Stietzel led No. 7 seed Ridgefield with 14 points. The Tigers went on to win the title.