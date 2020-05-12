St. Catherine of Siena hosts second Drive Through Food Drive to support area food pantries May 16

Following a very successful food drive earlier in May, the Parish of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull, has announced it will host a second contact free Drive Through Food Drive to support area food pantries.

The Food Drive will take place in the parking lot of the church on Saturday, May 16, from 9 a.m.-noon. All donations of food will be delivered directly to the Trumbull Food Pantry, The Convent of Mary Immaculate in Bridgeport, and St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Bridgeport, whose demand for services has skyrocketed since the COVID-19 crisis began. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at all times to protect the health of our donors and volunteers.

The food banks’ greatest needs include: Pasta, pasta sauce, canned pasta (ex: Chef Boyardee), rice, beans, oil, coffee, sugar, tuna fish, mac and cheese, peanut butter, canned fruit, canned soups, bread, granola bars, energy bars, pop tarts, apple sauce, small cereal boxes, Gatorade, bottled water, juice boxes, soap, toilet tissue, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, etc. Additionally, the Convent of Mary Immaculate cares for very young children, and is in need of baby food, diapers, and formula. (Please no corn, green beans, gravy or stuffing.)

Father Joseph Marcello, Pastor of St. Catherine of Siena, reflects that “It’s attributed to St. Francis of Assisi that it is in giving that we receive.” He said: “We don't know who the recipients of this food will be other than that they are hungry and in need. We do know that our community will answer the call to help because of Jesus Christ, who came so that we might have life, and have it more abundantly.”

Here’s how it will work: Before leaving home, place food donations in bags in your trunk. Pull up to the front of the Family Center, where food will be collected. No need to leave your car. Open your trunk from the inside of your car. (If your car is not equipped with a means to open your trunk from inside the car, kindly step outside the car to open your trunk.) Volunteers wearing masks and gloves and maintaining social distancing will remove the bag(s) of food donations.

You may also offer a monetary donation for this purpose. In this case, the Social Justice and Charitable Outreach Committee will use all financial donations to buy food which will be divided equally among the three food banks. Please make any checks for this purpose payable to St. Catherine of Siena, and write FOOD BANKS in the memo line.

The Drive Through Food Drive is organized by St. Catherine’s Social Justice and Charitable Outreach team, led by Salvatore Spadaccino. Other initiatives that the Social Justice & Charitable Outreach Team has worked on include: toiletry drive, school backpack drive, Thanksgiving food drive, annual Parish giving tree, pro-life baby shower, and more. For more information on the Social Justice and Charitable Outreach ministry at St. Catherine of Siena in Trumbull, contact Salvatore Spadaccino, Coordinator for Social Justice and Charitable Outreach, at caritas@stcatherinetrumbull.com.