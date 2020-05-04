St. Catherine of Siena collects food donations and thousands of dollars to support area food banks

The Parish of St. Catherine of Siena held a Drive Through Food Drive to support local food pantries on May 2. More than 150 cars came through and more than $3,000 in cash donations and food donations overflowed from nearly 100 feet of tables. less The Parish of St. Catherine of Siena held a Drive Through Food Drive to support local food pantries on May 2. More than 150 cars came through and more than $3,000 in cash donations and food donations overflowed ... more Photo: Contributed Photos Photo: Contributed Photos Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close St. Catherine of Siena collects food donations and thousands of dollars to support area food banks 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

On Saturday, May 2, a crew of volunteers from the Parish of St. Catherine of Siena, wearing face masks and gloves, welcomed more than 150 cars to a contact free Drive Through Food Drive to support the Trumbull Food Pantry, Blessed Sacrament Parish in Bridgeport, and the Thomas Merton Center in Bridgeport, all of which are experiencing extraordinary need right now. Through the generosity of St. Catherine’s parishioners, the effort raised more than $3,000 in cash donations and food donations overflowed from nearly 100 feet of tables.

“Demand for food at Thomas Merton Center has skyrocketed since the COVID-19 crisis began, which is now serving nearly 500 meals daily, up from 150 per day at this time last year. Some of these meals we are delivering to clients of other Bridgeport non-profits, including homeless shelters who don’t have food resources,” said Mike Donoghue, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Fairfield County.

Donoghue extends a very special thank you to Dan and Kelly Murphy, Parishioners of St. Catherine’s who organized the event, the many volunteers who helped remove food from cars and deliver it to the food banks, as well as everyone who drove through with donations on Saturday.

Father Joseph Marcello, Pastor of St. Catherine of Siena, reflects that, “Many families who came to help were wearing masks. They had big smiles under their masks, which I could see in their eyes, as they were here because they wanted to help. It’s attributed to St. Francis of Assisi that it is in giving that we receive.” He continues: “We don’t know who the recipients of this food will be other than that they are hungry and in need. And we know that not one of those cars would have come on that day had it not been for Jesus Christ, who came so that we might have life, and have it more abundantly.”

Donoghue noted that, “Our clients are hourly workers who have recently lost jobs, immigrants, homeless, or mentally ill individuals struggling to make ends meet. Please know how grateful we are for your help and support! Catholic Charities programs are a partnership with all the generous and caring faithful of our Diocese. Thank you for helping us treat every human being, especially those who are most vulnerable, with the love and respect they deserve!”

If you missed the event and would like to help, financial contributions for this purpose are still welcome. The Social Justice and Charitable Outreach Committee is using all financial donations to buy food which will be divided equally among the three food banks. Mail your contribution for this purpose to 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull CT 06611. Make your check payable to St. Catherine of Siena, and write FOOD BANKS in the memo line.

Plans for a second event are already in the works.

The Drive Through Food Drive was organized by St. Catherine’s Social Justice and Charitable Outreach team, led by Salvatore Spadaccino. Other initiatives that the Social Justice & Charitable Outreach Team has worked on include: toiletry drive, school backpack drive, Thanksgiving food drive, annual Parish giving tree, pro-life baby shower, and more. For more information on the Social Justice and Charitable Outreach ministry at St. Catherine of Siena in Trumbull, contact Salvatore Spadaccino, Coordinator for Social Justice and Charitable Outreach, at caritas@stcatherinetrumbull.com.