St. Catherine of Siena celebrates Transfiguration

The parish of Saint Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, will celebrate the Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord Thursday, Aug. 6, with Mass at 5:30 p.m., immediately followed by a Eucharistic Procession through the streets of Nichols to the NIA gazebo.

The procession will last about 30 minutes and will conclude with Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament in the church. Everyone is welcome.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, seat reservations are required for Mass. The reservation portal opens Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. For more information, or to register, visit www.StCathTrumbull.com.