Sri Lankan ministers sacked for criticizing economic policy KRISHAN FRANCIS, Associated Press March 3, 2022 Updated: March 3, 2022 10:15 a.m.
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president has dismissed two more Cabinet ministers after they publicly criticized the government’s handling of the economy, which they said is causing severe hardships for people.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa sacked Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila and Industries Minister Wimal Weerawansa, the president's office said Thursday.
