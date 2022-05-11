Sri Lanka extends curfew after violence, PM's resignation KRISHAN FRANCIS, Associated Press May 11, 2022 Updated: May 11, 2022 2:17 a.m.
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan authorities extended a curfew another day Wednesday as sporadic violence and arson continued after pro-government mobs attacked peaceful protesters and security forces were ordered to shoot people causing injury and damage.
Nationwide protests have been calling for the resignations of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, who stepped down as prime minister this week, over a debt crisis that has nearly bankrupted Sri Lanka and left its people facing shortages of fuel, food and other essentials.
Written By
KRISHAN FRANCIS