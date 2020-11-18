Spotlight listing of upcoming events

Saturday, Nov. 21 and

Sunday, Nov. 22

Thanksgiving food drive - The Parish of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull, is hosting its annual Thanksgiving food drive Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22. The parish will be collecting shelf stable sides to provide Thanksgiving meals to neighbors in need. Especially needed are canned vegetables, canned gravy, stuffing, yams, instant potatoes, canned fruit, cranberry sauce, macaroni and cheese, canned soup, powdered milk, evaporated milk and canned pumpkin, in addition to financial donations to complete the meals with a fresh or frozen turkey.

Saturday, Nov. 28

Gift Card Drive ‑ The Long Hill Fire Department will be hosting a Gift Card Drive, in lieu of the traditional Toy Drive, this holiday season to benefit Trumbull Social Services. It will take place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Long Hill Station 3, 4229 Madison Ave. The cards will be collected and dispersed by Trumbull Social Services to residents in our community in need. Gift cards can be of any denomination and from any local retailer, major online merchant, or financial institution. If you cannot attend the event and would still like to donate, contact the District Office at 203-452-0779 to arrange a safe and socially distant drop-off.

Friday, Dec. 4

Food drive ‑ Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull, will be hosting a monthly food drive which takes place on the first Friday of each month. Drop-off times in the church parking lot will be from 8 a.m.-noon. Nonperishable food donations should be placed in the trunk of your vehicle and will be removed by church volunteers. Social distancing and mask wearing will be required. All donations will benefit area food pantries. Additional information is available by either contacting Sam Sutter at 203-878-7508; sam.sutter@optonline.net) or the church office at 203-375-1503; trinityepiscopal00@att.net).

Saturday, May 15, 2021

50th reunion - Central High School’s 50th reunion has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 15, at the Stone Barn at Whitney Farms, Monroe. For detailed information, email centralbpt1970@gmail.com or join the Facebook group Bridgeport Central High School Class of 1970.