Spotlight listing of upcoming events

Friday, Nov. 6

Food drive ‑ Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull, will be hosting a monthly food which takes place on the first Friday of each month. Drop-off times in the church parking lot will be from 8 a.m.-noon. Nonperishable food donations should be placed in the trunk of your vehicle and will be removed by church volunteers. Social distancing and mask wearing will be required. All donations will benefit area food pantries. Additional information is available by either contacting Sam Sutter at 203-878-7508; sam.sutter@optonline.net) or the church office at 203-375-1503; trinityepiscopal00@att.net).

Saturday, Nov. 14

Redeemables drive ‑ Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band will hold their monthly redeemables drive at Trumbull High School. Bottles and cans should be placed in separate bags. The drive is held the second Saturday of the month.

Sunday, Nov. 15

Radio Ranch virtual concert ‑ The Trumbull Arts commission will present the first in a series of monthly Sunday afternoon virtual concerts. As Connecticut’s premier country band, Radio Ranch leads off the concerts with a mix of old and standard Country Western music. Watch live at facebook.comTrumbullCommunityTelevision or watch rebroadcasts at Trumbull Community Television. For more information, contact Emily Areson, at the Arts office, 203-452-5065.

Saturday, May 15, 2021

50th reunion - Central High School’s 50th reunion has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 15, at the Stone Barn at Whitney Farms, Monroe. For detailed information, email centralbpt1970@gmail.com or join the Facebook group Bridgeport Central High School Class of 1970.