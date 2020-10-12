Spotlight listing of upcoming events

Saturday, Oct. 17

Bike the Trumbull Valley ‑ Local historian/author Sue A. DelBianco, will be hosting a bike ride through the Trumbull Valley. The bike tour will be held at 11 a.m. Cyclists will meet at the Tait Road commuter parking lot in Trumbull. Cyclists are required to wear a face mask. Call 203-260-5394 to make a reservation or for more information, or e-mail delbiancosue@yahoo.com. Leave a message and your contact information.

She will have copies of her historical DVD Rails To Trails: A Journey Back in Time, which is about the history of the Trumbull Valley when train was king and all that grew around the railroad.

Admission is free.

Shredding event — Trumbull Community Women has announced that a free shredding event will be held from 9 a.m.-noon at the Trumbull Nature and Arts Center, 7115 Main St. This event has been underwritten by Amazon. Donations are accepted. Due to Covid 19, Participants are asked to stay in their car and wear a mask.

Sunday, Oct. 18

Virtual CROP Hunger Walk — The 46th annual Greater Bridgeport Virtual CROP Hunger Walk will take place on Sunday, Oct. 18, (originally scheduled for May 3.) Participants are encouraged to walk safely in their community limiting the number of walkers to 10 or less. Walk in your neighborhood, favorite park or wherever. Twenty five percent of monies raised remain in the Bridgeport area for hunger-related programs; Trumbull Social Services will receive a percentage. Contributions to Church World Service/CROP are tax deductible. For information on the Virtual Walk, contact Carole Fanslow at 203-375-1284. Non-perishable food is also being collected for Stratford Baptist Church and Monroe Food Pantry, and can be delivered to Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull by Friday, Oct. 30.

Through Friday, Oct. 23

Halloween House Decorating contest ‑ Trumbull Community Women (TCW) is inviting town residents to participate in a Halloween House Decorating contest. Prizes will be given in three categories - most whimsical, scariest, and best homemade decorations. You can enter your own home or that of a neighbor or friend, but only houses with physical addresses in Trumbull are eligible. Enter between Saturday, Oct. 10 and Friday, Oct. 23. Email the name of the homeowner and the address of the decorated house to trumbullcommunitywomen@gmail.com. Judging will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24 to Sunday, Oct.25 after sunset. Only the exterior of the house and the lawn will be judged. Winners will be announced on Monday, Oct. 26, on TCW Facebook page and on the website, trumbullcommunitywomen.org.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Blood drive - Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 5995 Main St., in Trumbull will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are required. Visit redcrossblood.org and enter HCLC as your code. Then click on the event and follow the instructions to make your own appointment.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day - The Town of Trumbull Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 307 Indian Ledge Park Drive. next to BMX Facility. There are restrictions on pesticides that contain neonicotinoids because they are highly toxic to bees and other pollinators. Check your basements, sheds and garages, remove these products from use, and bring to the Trumbull Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day for proper disposal. Must show CT driver’s license. For more information, contact Trumbull Public Works at 203-452-5070.

Friday, Nov. 6

Food drive ‑ Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull, will be hosting a monthly food which takes place on the first Friday of each month. Drop-off times in the church parking lot will be from 8 a.m.-noon. Nonperishable food donations should be placed in the trunk of your vehicle and will be removed by church volunteers. Social distancing and mask wearing will be required. All donations will benefit area food pantries. Additional information is available by either contacting Sam Sutter at 203-878-7508; sam.sutter@optonline.net) or the church office at 203-375-1503; trinityepiscopal00@att.net).

Saturday, Nov. 14

Redeemables drive ‑ Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band will hold their monthly redeemables drive at Trumbull High School. Bottles and cans should be placed in separate bags. The drive is held the second Saturday of the month.

Saturday, May 15, 2021

50th reunion - Central High School’s 50th reunion has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 15, at the Stone Barn at Whitney Farms, Monroe. For detailed information, email centralbpt1970@gmail.com or join the Facebook group Bridgeport Central High School Class of 1970.