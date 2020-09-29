Spotlight listing of upcoming events

Friday, Oct. 2

Food drive — Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull, will be hosting a food drive on the first Friday of each month.

Drop-off times in the church parking lot will be from 8 a.m.-noon. Nonperishable food donations should be placed in the trunk of your vehicle and will be removed by church volunteers. Social distancing and mask wearing will be required. All donations will benefit area food pantries.

Additional information is available by either contacting Sam Sutter at 203-878-7508; sam.sutter@optonline.net) or the church office at 203-375-1503; trinityepiscopal00@att.net).

Saturday, Oct. 3

Used book sale - Palm & Able, a Kennedy Center social enterprise, will be holding a Fall used book Sale in the back parking lot of The Kennedy Center’s main facility, 2440 Reservoir Ave.,Trumbull, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 4. All books have been donated to The Kennedy Center by the Friends of the Trumbull Library. The sale features both paperback and hardcover books, as well as some specialty books. Also, for purchase will be a variety of PPE products. Bring your own bag. Face masks must be worn to enter. All proceeds benefit The Kennedy Center.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Redeemables drive ‑ Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band will hold their monthly redeemables drive at Trumbull High School. Bottles and cans should be placed in separate bags. The drive is held the second Saturday of the month.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Shredding event — Trumbull Community Women has announced that a free shredding event will be held from 9 a.m.-noon at the Trumbull Nature and Arts Center, 7115 Main St. This event has been underwritten by Amazon. Donations are accepted. Due to Covid 19, Participants are asked to stay in their car and wear a mask.

Sunday, Oct. 18

Virtual CROP Hunger Walk — The 46th annual Greater Bridgeport Virtual CROP Hunger Walk will take place on Sunday, Oct. 18, (originally scheduled for May 3.) Participants are encouraged to walk safely in their community limiting the number of walkers to 10 or less. Walk in your neighborhood, favorite park or wherever. Twenty five percent of monies raised remain in the Bridgeport area for hunger-related programs; Trumbull Social Services will receive a percentage. Contributions to Church World Service/CROP are tax deductible. For information on the Virtual Walk, contact Carole Fanslow at 203-375-1284. Non-perishable food is also being collected for Stratford Baptist Church and Monroe Food Pantry, and can be delivered to Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull by Friday, Oct. 30.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day - The Town of Trumbull Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 307 Indian Ledge Park Drive. next to BMX Facility. There are restrictions on pesticides that contain neonicotinoids because they are highly toxic to bees and other pollinators. Check your basements, sheds and garages, remove these products from use, and bring to the Trumbull Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day for proper disposal.

Must show CT driver’s license.

For more information, contact Trumbull Public Works at 203-452-5070.

Saturday, May 15, 2021

50th reunion for Central High School in Bridgeport has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 15, at the Stone Barn at Whitney Farms, Monroe. For detailed information, email centralbpt1970@gmail.com or join the Facebook group Bridgeport Central High School Class of 1970.