Saturday, Sept. 12

Redeemables drive — Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band will hold its monthly can and bottle redeemables drive at the school. Bottles and cans should be placed in separate bags. The drive is held the second Saturday of the month.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Speaking of Women event — The Center for Family Justice (CFJ) will present its 23rd annual Speaking of Women event as a virtual fundraiser on this date, featuring Rachel Lloyd, a globally-recognized expert on the subject of sexual exploitation and trafficking. The annual fundraising luncheon will take place virtually at noon and feature a live conversation with Lloyd, who is herself a survivor, is the founder of Girls Education & Mentoring Services (GEMS), a New York City-based nonprofit which provides support and mentorship to girls and young women who have been victims of sexual exploitation and trafficking.

Tickets are being sold online at CenterforFamilyJustice.org and are also available by calling Lisa Labella 203-334-6154, ext. 121.

Through September

Food drive — Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull, will be hosting a food drive on the first Friday of each month beginning Friday, Sept. 4.

Drop-off times in the church parking lot will be from 8 a.m.-noon. Nonperishable food donations should be placed in the trunk of your vehicle and will be removed by church volunteers. Social distancing and mask wearing will be required. All donations will benefit area food pantries.

Additional information is available by either contacting Sam Sutter at 203-878-7508; sam.sutter@optonline.net) or the church office at 203-375-1503; trinityepiscopal00@att.net).

Saturday, Oct. 17

Shredding event — Trumbull Community Women has announced that a free shredding event will be held from 9 a.m.-noon at the Trumbull Nature and Arts Center, 7115 Main St. This event has been underwritten by Amazon. Donations are accepted. Due to Covid 19, Participants are asked to stay in their car and wear a mask.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day — The Town of Trumbull Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 307 Indian Ledge Park Drive. next to BMX Facility. There are restrictions on pesticides that contain neonicotinoids because they are highly toxic to bees and other pollinators. Check your basements, sheds and garages, remove these products from use, and bring to the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day for proper disposal.

Must show CT driver’s license. For more information, contact Trumbull Public Works at 203-452-5070.

Saturday, May 15

50th reunion for Central High School in Bridgeport has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 15, at the Stone Barn at Whitney Farms, Monroe. For detailed information, email centralbpt1970@gmail.com or join the Facebook group Bridgeport Central High School Class of 1970.