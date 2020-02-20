Spotlight

Sunday Feb. 23

Songs of Opera and Broadway — The Trumbull Arts Commission presents: One Tone, One Diva, with Jodi Keogan, soprano and David Harris, baritone, Sunday Feb. 23, at 2 p.m., at the Center at 23 Priscilla Place. Featuring the Songs of Opera and Broadway, Jodi Keogan and David Harris perform classic Broadway, opera, operetta and international music. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Cabaret seating, bring your own refreshments. Tickets are $5. Pre-purchase by calling 203-452-5065.

Through

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Blood pressure screenings — The Trumbull Health Department will be offering free blood pressure screenings at the following locations. No appointment is necessary. Thursday, Feb. 13, from 10-11:30 a.m., at Stern Village (Congregate dining room), 200 Hedgehog Circle; Friday, Feb. 14, from 1-3 p.m., at the Trumbull Town Hall (Council Chambers), 5866 Main St.; Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 10-11:30 a.m., at the Trumbull Town Hall (Council Chambers), 5866 Main St.; Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Trumbull Health Department, 335 White Plains Road; Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 2:30-4:30 p.m., at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St.

Saturday,

March 7 and 21

Cat and Kitten Adoption Event — Hosted by the Stratford Cat Project, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Baldwin's Corner Adoption Center at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane, Stratford. SCP seeks donations of Friskies canned cat food (turkey pate), scoopable litter, wee wee pads, Purina One Dry Food and gift cards to H3 Pet or Walmart. Info: scp4cats@yahoo.com.

Wednesday, March 11-

Wednesday, April 22

Free Blood Pressure Self-Care and Prevention workshop — The Trumbull Health Department is offering a free Blood Pressure Self-Care and Prevention workshop for town residents and town employees with high blood pressure. This six-week workshop will be held every Wednesday evening from Wednesday, March 11 to Wednesday, April 22 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will receive tools and tips to control their blood pressure, learn how to lower their blood pressure numbers, how to stay healthy and learn the differences between normal vs. high blood pressure. There will be sessions on understanding your medications, healthy eating, massage and relaxation techniques, and physical activity. With completion of the six-week workshop, participants will receive a free home blood pressure monitor kit and lifesaving information. Call the Trumbull Health Department at 203-452-1031 to get more information and to register for this free workshop, space is limited.

Saturday, March 14

Children’s clothing drive — Trumbull Community Women has announced from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., the women’s volunteer group will be holding a children’s clothing drive in the lobby of the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St. New and gently used children’s clothes will be collected and donated to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission, which is one of the organizations that the women’s group is supporting this year.

By Monday, April 2

$1,000 Scholarship — Trumbull Community Women has announced that it will award a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior who is a resident of Trumbull. The recipient will be chosen based on their dedication, the exceptional time and effort expended in volunteering activities, and the subject content of an essay not to exceed 500 words. To be eligible for the scholarship, the student must be graduating from high school in June 2020 or have graduated at the end of the fall academic grading period. They must be a resident of the town of Trumbull at the time of application. They must also plan to be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate in a college, university or vocational-technical-trade school in the fall of 2020. The application is now available online at the TCW website trumbullcommunitywomen.wordpress.com. All applications must be submitted online by Monday, April 2.

By Friday, May 1

$2,500 Scholarship — The Orthopaedic Specialty Group Education Foundation is offering six $2,500 scholarships to anyone who is a resident of New Haven or Fairfield County pursuing post-secondary training (four-year or advanced degree), in a musculoskeletal care related field. The awards will be applied directly toward tuition and educational expenses. To apply, visit osgpc.com and look under OSG Education Foundation for criteria and application details. Submission deadline is Friday, May, 1.

Saturday, Sept. 26

50th reunion — The 50th year reunion for Central High School, Bridgeport, has been set for Saturday,

Sept. 26, at the Stone Barn at Whitney Farms, in Monroe. Alumni can obtain further information by sending an email to centralbpt1970@gmail.com, or by joining the Facebook group Bridgeport Central High School Class of 1970.

ONGOING

Free rides for veterans to VA Hospital — The Trumbull Senior Center offers free rides for Trumbull veterans to the VA Hospital in West Haven, for those who are in need of transportation. Call Bill Hnatuk at the Trumbull Senior Center at 203-452-5137 to arrange for free door-to-door transportation for you with Greater Bridgeport Transit (GBT).

Homebound Library Service — The Trumbull Library now offers free Homebound Library Service to Trumbull residents who are unable to visit the library due to an ongoing or temporary illness or restricted mobility. An Adult Services Librarian will help participants with selecting a variety of library materials, including books, DVDs, audiobooks, music cds, and magazines. Requests for materials will be delivered to your home or care facility by a library staff member for a four-week loan period. For more information on how to enroll in the program contact Adult Services Librarian Katherine Mostacero, at 203-452-5197, ext. 2, or visit trumbull-ct.gov.

Trumbull Animal Group seeking new members — The Trumbull Animal Group (TAG), is looking for new members. To become a member, send a check for $20 to Trumbull Animal Group, P.O. Box 110090, Trumbull, CT 06611. TAG will be holding a new volunteer orientation every third Saturday and for anyone who wants to become a dog walker. Meet at 10:30 a.m., at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road. For any questions or more information, email info.trumbullanimalgroup@gmail.com.

Donations needed for animal shelter — Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road is in need of the following: Clay litter, rawhide chews, canned cat or canned dog food (any kind) and dog toys for strong chewers (for example, Kongs). Although it is appreciated, soft toys with squeakers and stuffing are discouraged, since the animals can tear them out and get sick. For other items, call the shelter at 203-452-5088 or visit Trumbull Animal Group (TAG) on Amazon.com. Click on Wish List and search for Trumbull Animal Group.

Trumbull Business Network — Trumbull Business Network is one of the longer running networking groups in Trumbull meeting every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., at the Helen Plumb building on Church Hill Road. Visitors are welcome. For more information, visit trumbullbn.com.

Free DVD rentals — The Trumbull Library has eliminated the $1 DVD rental fee in an effort to increase in the usage of the collection. There will still be a $1 per day fine for overdue DVDs.

Discounted movie tickets — Trumbull Parks and Recreation Department offers discounted movie tickets to Bow Tie Cinemas year round. Tickets are $8 each, a savings of $3/ticket, and redeemable at any Bow Tie Cinema locations; 3D movies and BTX theaters will assess additional surcharges. Tickets are available for purchase in our new office located at 366 Church Hill Road, in the new administration building. Call 203-452-5060 for more information.

Meditation classes — Lunch Hour Meditation sessions are offered on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., at noon or 1 p.m. Conducted by Community Mindfulness Project (CMP), the sessions are appropriate for both new and experienced meditators. Participants will be seated during the session and no special clothing or equipment is required. Free and open to the public. Register to guarantee a seat through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452- 5197.

Senior Center Transportation — The Trumbull Senior Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs. The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

Cell phone recycling — Congregation B’nai Torah Nursery School, 5700 Main St., is helping to save the planet by recycling used/broken/unwanted cell phones. Collection boxes are located at the B’nai Torah Nursery School, Trumbull Police Station, Old Towne Restaurant, Trumbull Library, Fairchild Nichols Memorial Library and Giove’s Pizza Kitchen.

Substance abuse support group — The Community Addiction & Recovery Education & Support (C.A.R.E.S.) group provides a free, weekly drop-in support group for parents and other concerned family members whose loved ones are using or abusing mind-altering substances. The C.A.R.E.S. group’s mission is to provide education, support, access to resources, and hope for individuals and families struggling with substance abuse or addiction. C.A.R.E.S. meets every Tuesday at St. George Orthodox Church, 5490 Main St., Trumbull and every Thursday at the Echo Hose Ambulance Training Center, 286 Howe Ave., Shelton, from 7-9 p.m. For additional locations and information, call 1-855-406-0246 or visit thecaresgroup.org .

Young Adult Support Group - A free support group for individuals 18-35 living with cancer. The group will meet every first and third Tuesday each month at 10 a.m., at Park Avenue Medical Center, Integrative Medicine 5520 Park Ave., Trumbull. Facilitated by Dr. Mary Jo Vasquez. Inquire or RSVP to mjvasquezphd@gmail.com or call 203-816-0183 for additional information. For information on additional support services offered at Integrative Medicine, call 203.337.8660.

Monday night bingo — Congregation B'nai Torah, 5700 Main St., Trumbull, hosts bingo on Monday evenings. Card sales begin at 6 p.m., and the games start at 7 p.m. Special games available, as well as a progressive jackpot and door prizes, in a nonsmoking facility. Public welcome. Call 203-268-6940 for more information.

Networking group meets — Join Fairfield County Leads Exchange networking group for small business owners. They meet every Thursday from 7:30-8:30 a.m., at the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center, 7115 Main St. For information, call Jeffrey Kunkel 203-395-3944.

Alzheimer’s Support Group — Support group for caregivers and families led by Harbor care Director, David Fife. Third Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Hosted at Middebrook Farms of Trumbull, 2750 Reservoir Ave., Trumbull. Call 203-268-2400 for more information or e-mail dfife@benchmarkquality.com.

Widowed men — Widowed Persons Service (WPS)/A New Way of Life, will sponsor breakfast at Old Towne Restaurant, 60 Quality St., the second and fourth Saturday every month at 9 a.m. Just show up or call Peter at 203-882-8662 for more information. All are welcome.

Damsels in Divorce — Support group for women in all phases of divorce; from contemplation to completion, take place on the second and fourth Friday nights of every month from 7-8:30 p.m., at Grace Church, 5958 Main St., Trumbull. Look for the signs to see in which space the meeting will be held in when you arrive. Any questions, contact Jennifer at DamselsInDivorce@aol.com.

Donations sought — Donate your old but still usable clothing, shoes, sneakers, belts, linens, pillow cases, blankets, curtains or stuffed animals. Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main St., now hosts a St. Pauly’s used clothing drop-off shed. Easily accessible, and located in the rear parking lot behind the church. Receipts are available at the shed for your charitable donation. Place donations in plastic bags and tie them up to keep clean and dry. Do not put any rags, fabric scraps, pillows, toys, household goods or electronics in the shed. More information at gracetrumbull.org.

Sikorsky Retirees Friendship Club — Meets the second Friday of every month at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Road, Lordship, in Stratford. Coffee and pastry at every meeting, and throughout the year, lunches, a picnic and a Christmas party. All of Sikorsky retirees and spouses can join. For more information, call Alton R. Donofrio at 203-380-1940.

Al-Anon meetings — Al-Anon is a resource for family members and friends affected by alcoholism. Al-Anon meets Monday at 7:30 a.m., and Thursday at 11:30 a.m., at Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main St. Thursday at 8 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke. Alateen helps teens age 12-20 and also meets Thursday at 8 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church. There are no dues or fees to participate. For information, call 1-888-825-2666. Visit ct-al-anon.org. A free publication is available at Al-AnonFamilyGroups.org.

Knitters and crocheters — Meet at Panera Bread in the Trumbull Westfield Mall on Wednesdays from 10-11:30 a.m. Enjoy sharing your craft with others. All levels are welcome.

Men’s Club — Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club welcomes new members; open to all men age 60 or older, no residency requirements. Club conducts weekly golf competitions, sponsors two bowling leagues during fall and winter months; 261-2069.