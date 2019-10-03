Spotlight

Sunday, Oct. 6

Autumn Wishes concert — Michael Jovovich, Dr. Joe Utterbach, Tony LaVorgna, Brian Coralian, Eric Nyquist and Nick Macri will be performing a concert Autumn Wishes, at the Center at 23 Priscilla Place, Trumbull, at 1:30 p.m. Presented by the Trumbull Arts, the concert is cabaret seating. Bring your own refreshments. Tickets are $5. Reservations a must. Call 203-452-5065.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Free bike tour — Trumbull historian/author, Sue A. DelBianco, will host a historical bike tour from The Pequonnock Rail Trail in Trumbull to Quarry Road at 11 a.m. Cyclists will meet at the Tait Road commuter parking lot in Trumbull at the foot of the rail-trail. She will bring the cyclists back in time on a journey through the Trumbull Valley, stopping off at many historical points-of-interest along the rail-trail, a cow tunnel built under the railroad tracks, the site of two train stations, the site of a 1901 train wreck, site of a mining company, a knit mill, a paper mill, an old ice house, an amusement park called Parlor Rock, and a reputed witch's grave named Hannah Crannah at Gregory's Four corner's cemetery. DelBianco will take the cyclists down memory lane visiting the new connections from Rocky Hill Road to Quarry Road. For any questions, contact DelBianco at: delbiancosue@yahoo.com Admission is free.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Document shredding — Trumbull Community Women will once again sponsor a document shredding event to be held from 9 a.m.-noon at the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center, 7115 Main St., in Trumbull. This event has proved popular both for residents wanting to safely discard old files and tax returns, and businesses that have large quantities of information that need to be disposed of safely and securely. There is a limit of 10 boxes per person.

The event is free and is being offered as a community service by Trumbull Community Women, but donations are welcome. For more information, visit trumbullcommunitywomen.org.

Through Friday, Nov. 8

Artwork on display — The artwork of Betty D’Ammassa is on display at the Town Hall Gallery. D’Ammassa was born in Providence, Rhode Island and raised in the small town of West Warwick. In 1970, she relocated to Stamford with her husband, Alan, and has resided in Shelton for 40 years. She worked as an accountant and also as a legal assistant until she retired in 2015. She always enjoyed drawing and painting as a hobby and decided to continue her education in art by taking advantage of the art program offered at Housatonic Community College.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Appraisal event — Trumbull Community Women will be sponsoring their first ever appraisal event in the Community Room of the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event, called Trash or Treasure? was inspired by the popular Antique Roadshow on PBS, and the women’s group has hired prominent licensed appraiser, Christina L. Pereiro, SPA to give a verbal appraisal of items. The cost will be $10 per item, with no more than three items allowed. No stamp or coin collections, or weapons of any kind, will be accepted. After their appraisal, there will be a feedback booth for a video of the collector and their treasures. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Trumbull Library and educational programs.

ONGOING

Homebound Library Service — The Trumbull Library now offers free Homebound Library Service to Trumbull residents who are unable to visit the library due to an ongoing or temporary illness or restricted mobility. An Adult Services Librarian will help participants with selecting a variety of library materials, including books, DVDs, audiobooks, music cds, and magazines. Requests for materials will be delivered to your home or care facility by a library staff member for a four-week loan period. For more information on how to enroll in the program contact Adult Services Librarian Katherine Mostacero, at 203-452-5197, ext. 2, or visit trumbull-ct.gov.

Trumbull Animal Group seeking new members — The Trumbull Animal Group (TAG), is looking for new members. To become a member, send a check for $20 to Trumbull Animal Group, P.O. Box 110090, Trumbull, CT 06611. TAG will be holding a new volunteer orientation every third Saturday and for anyone who wants to become a dog walker. Meet at 10:30 a.m., at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road. For any questions or more information, email info.trumbullanimalgroup@gmail.com.

Donations needed for animal shelter — Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road is in need of the following: Clay litter, rawhide chews, canned cat or canned dog food (any kind) and dog toys for strong chewers (for example, Kongs). Although it is appreciated, soft toys with squeakers and stuffing are discouraged, since the animals can tear them out and get sick. For other items, call the shelter at 203-452-5088 or visit Trumbull Animal Group (TAG) on Amazon.com. Click on Wish List and search for Trumbull Animal Group.

Trumbull Business Network — Trumbull Business Network is one of the longer running networking groups in Trumbull meeting every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., at the Helen Plumb building on Church Hill Road. Visitors are welcome. For more information, visit trumbullbn.com.

Free DVD rentals — The Trumbull Library has eliminated the $1 DVD rental fee in an effort to increase in the usage of the collection. There will still be a $1 per day fine for overdue DVDs.

Discounted movie tickets — Trumbull Parks and Recreation Department offers discounted movie tickets to Bow Tie Cinemas year round. Tickets are $8 each, a savings of $3/ticket, and redeemable at any Bow Tie Cinema locations; 3D movies and BTX theaters will assess additional surcharges. Tickets are available for purchase in our new office located at 366 Church Hill Road, in the new administration building. Call 203-452-5060 for more information.

Meditation classes — Lunch Hour Meditation sessions are offered on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., at noon or 1 p.m. Conducted by Community Mindfulness Project (CMP), the sessions are appropriate for both new and experienced meditators. Participants will be seated during the session and no special clothing or equipment is required. Free and open to the public. Register to guarantee a seat through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452- 5197.

Senior Center Transportation — The Trumbull Senior Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs. The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

Cell phone recycling — Congregation B'nai Torah Nursery School, 5700 Main St, Trumbull, is continuing its collection of used/broken/unwanted cell phones, batteries and chargers. Recycling cell phones helps the environment by saving energy, conserving natural resources and keeping reusable materials out of landfills. Collection boxes in Trumbull are located at the B'nai Torah Nursery School, Trumbull Police Station, Old Towne Restaurant, Trumbull Library, Fairchild Nichols Memorial Library, and Gioves.

Substance abuse support group — The Community Addiction & Recovery Education & Support (C.A.R.E.S.) group provides a free, weekly drop-in support group for parents and other concerned family members whose loved ones are using or abusing mind-altering substances. The C.A.R.E.S. group’s mission is to provide education, support, access to resources, and hope for individuals and families struggling with substance abuse or addiction. C.A.R.E.S. meets every Tuesday at St. George Orthodox Church, 5490 Main St., Trumbull and every Thursday at the Echo Hose Ambulance Training Center, 286 Howe Ave., Shelton, from 7-9 p.m. For additional locations and information, call 1-855-406-0246 or visit thecaresgroup.org .

Young Adult Support Group - A free support group for individuals 18-35 living with cancer. The group will meet every first and third Tuesday each month at 10 a.m., at Park Avenue Medical Center, Integrative Medicine 5520 Park Ave., Trumbull. Facilitated by Dr. Mary Jo Vasquez. Inquire or RSVP to mjvasquezphd@gmail.com or call 203-816-0183 for additional information. For information on additional support services offered at Integrative Medicine, call 203.337.8660.

Monday night bingo — Congregation B'nai Torah, 5700 Main St., Trumbull, hosts bingo on Monday evenings. Card sales begin at 6 p.m., and the games start at 7 p.m. Special games available, as well as a progressive jackpot and door prizes, in a nonsmoking facility. Public welcome. Call 203-268-6940 for more information.

Networking group meets — Join Fairfield County Leads Exchange networking group for small business owners. They meet every Thursday from 7:30-8:30 a.m., at the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center, 7115 Main St. For information, call Jeffrey Kunkel 203-395-3944.

Alzheimer’s Support Group — Support group for caregivers and families led by Harbor care Director, David Fife. Third Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Hosted at Middebrook Farms of Trumbull, 2750 Reservoir Ave., Trumbull. Call 203-268-2400 for more information or e-mail dfife@benchmarkquality.com.

Widowed men — Widowed Persons Service (WPS)/A New Way of Life, will sponsor breakfast at Old Towne Restaurant, 60 Quality St., the second and fourth Saturday every month at 9 a.m. Just show up or call Peter at 203-882-8662 for more information. All are welcome.

Damsels in Divorce — Support group for women in all phases of divorce; from contemplation to completion, take place on the second and fourth Friday nights of every month from 7-8:30 p.m., at Grace Church, 5958 Main St., Trumbull. Look for the signs to see in which space the meeting will be held in when you arrive. Any questions, contact Jennifer at DamselsInDivorce@aol.com.

Donations sought — Donate your old but still usable clothing, shoes, sneakers, belts, linens, pillow cases, blankets, curtains or stuffed animals. Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main St., now hosts a St. Pauly’s used clothing drop-off shed. Easily accessible, and located in the rear parking lot behind the church. Receipts are available at the shed for your charitable donation. Place donations in plastic bags and tie them up to keep clean and dry. Do not put any rags, fabric scraps, pillows, toys, household goods or electronics in the shed. More information at gracetrumbull.org.

Sikorsky Retirees Friendship Club — Meets the second Friday of every month at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Road, Lordship, in Stratford. Coffee and pastry at every meeting, and throughout the year, lunches, a picnic and a Christmas party. All of Sikorsky retirees and spouses can join. For more information, call Alton R. Donofrio at 203-380-1940.

Al-Anon meetings — Al-Anon is a resource for family members and friends affected by alcoholism. Al-Anon meets Monday at 7:30 a.m., and Thursday at 11:30 a.m., at Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main St. Thursday at 8 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke. Alateen helps teens age 12-20 and also meets Thursday at 8 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church. There are no dues or fees to participate. For information, call 1-888-825-2666. Visit ct-al-anon.org. A free publication is available at Al-AnonFamilyGroups.org.

Knitters and crocheters — Meet at Panera Bread in the Trumbull Westfield Mall on Wednesdays from 10-11:30 a.m. Enjoy sharing your craft with others. All levels are welcome.

Men’s Club — Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club welcomes new members; open to all men age 60 or older, no residency requirements. Club conducts weekly golf competitions, sponsors two bowling leagues during fall and winter months; 261-2069.